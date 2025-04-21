Two-year-old boy dies after accidentally shooting himself in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 2-year-old boy is dead after accidentally shooting himself with a gun Sunday night in Jacksonville. The incident occurred at about 7 p.m. at a home in the 5800 block of Calvary Drive.

Police responded to the residence in reference to a shooting, a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office news release states. Officers arrived and found the child suffering from a single gunshot wound.

The child was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, the news release states.

“At this time, it appears the child found the gun and accidentally shot himself,” police stated in the news release. “We are very early in the investigation and many facts are unknown. Both parents have been transported to the Police Memorial Building and are being interviewed.”

