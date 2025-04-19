Surveillance video released: FBI, St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office search for bank robber

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office and FBI Jacksonville released surveillance video Friday as they continue to search for the suspect in a St. Augustine bank robbery.

The crime happened on Wednesday, April 9th at Ameris Bank on U.S. 1 South.

Surveillance video shows the suspect enter the bank, steal money, and leave in about one minute and twenty seconds:

Surveillance video of Ameris Bank armed robbery in St. Augustine

Officials said he walked into the bank at 10:57 A.M., armed with a black semi-automatic handgun. He is seen ordering the bank employees to get away from their teller stations before climbing over the counter, taking cash from the stations, and putting it into a plastic Publix shopping bag.

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said a surveillance camera from a nearby business captured his getaway, showing him walking south on a jogging trail toward Palermo Road.

Officials said the man, believed to be a white man with blonde or sandy colored hair, is approximately 5′10″. He was described as wearing an “Ozark” snorkel mask, black neck gaiter, grey hooded sweatshirt and sweatpants, vinyl gloves, and white Adidas running shoes.

Law enforcement is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the suspect.\

Anyone in the area with surveillance video from the time of the incident is asked to upload possible evidence online here.

If you have information on the robbery, you can contact law enforcement at (904) 824-8304, or crimetips@sjso.org.

Anonymous tips for a potential cash reward can be left with Crime Stoppers at 888-277-TIPS (8477)

