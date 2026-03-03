Father found guilty on all charges, including murder, in case of son accused in Ga. school shooting

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — A jury has reached a verdict in the Colin Gray trial. Gray is the father of Colt Gray, the student accused of shooting inside Apalachee High School, killing four and hurting nine others.

Gray has been found guilty on all 27 charges, including counts of murder, Action News Jax’s Atlanta station WSB-TV is reporting. Two other charges were dropped.

The jury received their instructions Tuesday morning and left the courtroom at 9:02 a.m. to start the deliberations. They returned to the courtroom at 10:52 a.m.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

THE CHARGES

Colin Gray faces 27 charges related to the mass shooting. A judge dropped two additional charges of child cruelty were dropped on Monday after two students who were in the classroom did not testify.

The Barrow County District Attorney’s Office accuses Gray of being reckless when he did not restrict his son’s access to guns despite knowing his son could cause harm.

THE TRIAL

The trial began with attorneys on both sides giving opening statements to jurors on Feb. 16 followed by the first day of testimony on Feb 17. Prosecutors called students and teachers who survived the 2024 rampage.

Investigators took the stand on Feb. 18 to show the AR-style rifle used in the mass shooting. The state showed receipts as evidence that the father bought the gun for the son in Nov. 2023. Prosecutors argued that was about seven months after Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies showed up at the father’s home to investigate accusations that the child threatened to shoot up a school.

The father’s defense team argued the father bought the son the rifle to shift his focus from computers and gaming and get him interested in the outdoors, hunting and target shooting.

On Day 4, prosecutors showed jurors a Barrow County Sheriff’s Office deputy’s body camera video. The deputy showed up at the father’s home after the school shooting. When the father came out of the home, he said “I knew it.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Prosecutors showed jurors what they call a shrine to a school shooter on the fifth day of trial. Investigators argue the son posted pictures of Nicholas Cruz on his wall months before the school shooting. The father’s defense team argued he never saw it. During his interrogation, the father told deputies he did not recognize the collage of pictures or know the person in them. On the witness stand, the father said his son did inform him who was pictured on his bedroom wall.

On Day 5, the mother of the suspected school shooter, Marcee Gray, took the stand. She and Colin Gray are separated. She testified that she knew her son sent money to Cruz in prison and wrote him an e-mail. She said she did not tell his father.

She said she did inform his father that she thinks he needs inpatient therapy treatment for anxiety, depression, cutting and mania. She testified the son had been physical violent with her and his father.

She said the family had plans to drop the child off at a treatment facility in Athens the Saturday before the shooting. She said the father ended up ignoring her calls. Instead of taking him to the treatment facility, the father took him to a guitar shop in Athens.

On Day 7, Colin Gray’s daughter testified. She was in middle school at the time of the shooting. She said she knew her brother was capable of a school shooting, and she believes her father did, too.

The defense team argued that is a stark difference from what she told investigators after the shooting.

Jurors spent Day 8 of the trial watching a deputy questing Colin Gray in the interrogation room after the shooting.

By the end of Day 9, prosecutors walked jurors through a timeline that started when Gray bought his son the rifle and ended on the day of the shooting. They argue the dad had months, weeks or days to get his son help and lock up the guns in the house.

On Day 10 of trial, the father took the witness stand to testify in his own defense.

On Monday, March 2, prosecutors and defense attorneys presented closing arguments to jurors.

Digital timeline of Colt Gray

Colt Gray and Colin Gray (Colt Gray and Colin Gray)

School shooting suspect Colt Gray and victims Richard Aspinwall, Christian Angulo, Cristina Irimie and Mason Schermerhorn (Yearbook Photos/Barrow County Sheriff's Office)

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.