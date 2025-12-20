Father, son among three arrested on felony charges in drug bust: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Three men, including a father and son, face felony charges after a drug bust on Round Table Court, says the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

According to JSO, six months ago, detectives began to investigate after receiving a tip about illegal drug activity on Lane Avenue. The investigation identified 51-year-old Antonio Williams and 34-year-old Brandon Williams as the main suspects.

JSO says the Williamses moved the location of their drug house multiple times. Detectives were able to locate the pill press organization at a house on Round Table Court.

After detectives served a search warrant on December 10, they found the following:

4 pill presses

1,001.9 grams of MDMA

8.3 grams of Methamphetamine

5.1 grams of Cocaine

68 grams of Marijuana

2 firearms

31-year-old Jared Woods was arrested as a third suspect. The Williams and Woods face multiple felony charges regarding this drug operation.

JSO says one of the charges the Williamses face is felony child neglect due to a child inside the house where they were processing drugs.

The sheriff’s office encourages anyone who sees suspicious activity in their neighborhood to call them at 904-630-0500.

