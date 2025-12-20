Father and son charged with running an illegal drug operation on Jacksonville’s Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A father and son face felony charges, including child neglect, following a raid on an illegal drug operation on Round Table Court on Dec. 10.

The investigation into the drug activity began nearly six months ago after the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office received a tip about illegal operations off Lane Avenue.

Detectives identified Antonio Williams, 51, and Brandon Williams, 34, as the primary suspects. The pair reportedly moved their drug house location multiple times before detectives narrowed it down to their current residence.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

During the raid, officers said they discovered four pill presses as well as multiple drugs, including MDMA, methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana. Additionally, two firearms were found on the property, investigators said.

A third suspect, Jared Woods, 31, was also apprehended during the operation.

The charges against Antonio and Williams include felony child neglect due to the presence of a child inside their home during the drug processing activities.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.