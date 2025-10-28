Father, son killed in Pierce County, Ga. shooting, suspect arrested

PIERCE COUNTY, Ga. — A father and son were shot to death Saturday at a home in southern Pierce County. Authorities received a 911 call at about 10 a.m. in reference to a shooting. When deputies arrived, they found Virgil Lester Chaney, 64, and his son Christopher Levi Chaney, 37, both dead from gunshot wounds, Pierce County Sheriff’s Office told Action News Jax.

Just over an hour later, investigators arrested Avery James Courson, 30 of a Blackshear. He remained in Pierce County jail Tuesday charged with two counts of felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, the sheriff’s office said.

