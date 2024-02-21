FBI offering up to $15K to help find missing 12-year-old from Tallahassee

The Federal Bureau of Investigations has stepped in to help find a missing Florida 12-year-old girl.

Lori Analise Page has been missing since June 3, 2023. She was last seen in the area of 1200 Continental Ct. in Tallahassee.

The FBI said in a statement that it is now offering a reward of up to $15,000 for information leading to Page’s recovery.

Special agents from the FBI Jacksonville -- Tallahassee Resident Agency continue to provide help to the Tallahassee Police Department in the search.

Page is described as having black hair and brown eyes. She is five feet in height and weighs 120 pounds. Page has ties to or may visit Tallahassee, Tampa, Thomasville, Georgia, and Nashville, Tennessee.

“The FBI will stop at nothing to protect kids, and we are fully committed to helping our partners at Tallahassee Police Department exhaust every investigative resource in the search for Lori Paige,” FBI Jacksonville Acting Special Agent in Charge, Mark Dargis said. “We encourage everyone to keep an eye out for this young lady, and help us bring her home.”

If you have any information concerning this person, please contact the FBI’s Jacksonville Field Office at (904) 248-7000, or the Tallahassee Police Department at (850) 891-4200. You may also contact your local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate, or you can submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

