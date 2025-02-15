FDEM launches ‘groundbreaking’ residential mitigation program

FLORIDA — The Florida Department of Emergency Management recently launched Elevate Florida, a financial assistance program for homeowners.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

According to FDEM, the program is a “first-of-its-kind, groundbreaking statewide residential mitigation program.”

It’s designed to protect homes and communities by reducing natural disaster damage.

The FDEM said Elevate Florida has benefits such as significant cost savings, lower insurance costs, and increased home resilience.

To apply and learn more, click here.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.