FDOT completes Shands Bridge construction ahead of schedule, no more closures planned

The Florida Department of Transportation has announced that its construction of the Shands Bridge has been completed. The bridge that connects Clay and St. Johns counties was closed over the weekend for routine maintenance.

FDOT initially said the bridge would be closed again this coming weekend, but that is not necessary now.

“Over the past weekend, dozens of team members from FDOT and industry partners worked 24/7 to replace two spans of the Shands Bridge ... the work was completed in just under 56 hours, meaning no closure of the bridge will be necessary this weekend,” an FDOT social media post states.

Shands Bridge Crews working on the Shands Bridge. (Florida Department of Transportation)

