FDOT to give updated plans to St. Augustine City Council on seawall project

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — On Mon., June 10, St. Augustine city leaders will hear an update on a project to replace the seawall downtown -- along the Matanzas River.

The Florida Department of Transportation shared new renderings. They show their plan to build a 42-inch barrier between the Bridge of Lions and Charlotte Street.

FDOT is asking for $45 million to build the seawall, up from the originally proposed $42 million, and is expected to have it ready by November 2025.

Action News Jax first covered the project proposal back in January.

FDOT will present the update on the project during next week’s city council meeting.

New plans FDOT will submit new plans to St. Augustine city leaders in Monday's council meeting. (Florida Department of Transportation)

