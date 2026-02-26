FDOT to host hybrid open house for the St. Augustine seawall replacement project

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation will host a hybrid construction open house on Thursday, March 5, for the State Road A1A seawall replacement project. The meeting will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. to discuss construction plans for the area between the Bridge of Lions and Charlotte Street.

The open house is designed to provide residents and stakeholders with information regarding the upcoming seawall replacement.

The event is being offered in both in-person and virtual formats to allow for public feedback and direct interaction with the project team.

The in-person portion of the open house will be held at St. Augustine City Hall in the Alcazar Room, located at 75 King Street. Attendees are welcome to arrive at any time during the two-hour window to review project materials.

A virtual open house will be conducted simultaneously for those unable to attend the meeting in person.

Instructions for participating in the digital session and further project information are available HERE.

