FDOT invites public to discuss changes to Blanding Boulevard and Wells Road intersection

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation is planning on holding two public meetings next week. Discussion will cover proposed access management changes to the intersection of Blanding Boulevard (State Road 21) and Wells Road.

FDOT said that a virtual public meeting is scheduled for Mon., Sept. 25, starting with an open house from 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. A formal presentation and public comment period will follow at 6 p.m.

On Tues., Sept. 26, an in-person public meeting will take place at the Orange Park Public Library, Meeting Room A. The address for that location is 2054 Plainfield Ave., Orange Park, 32073. Those interested in attending will be able to view displays and discuss proposed changes with the project team. The open house period is from 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. A formal presentation and public comment will begin at 6:30 p.m.

To register for the virtual meeting, visit www.nflroads.com/vph. The virtual meeting will also be available on telephone in “listen only” mode by calling 213-929-4221. Enter access code 630-958-258.

For more information on this project, please visit the website at www.nflroads.com/blanding.

