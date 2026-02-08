FDOT looking for public feedback on proposed Beach Blvd median changes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation will host public meetings to discuss proposed median modifications on Beach Boulevard and Newell Boulevard in Jacksonville. FDOT has scheduled both virtual and in-person sessions for February 17 and 18.

These sessions are intended to provide the public with an opportunity to review project plans and provide feedback on the proposed traffic modifications.

The virtual meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, February 17. This session will include an open house from 4:30 to 6 p.m. followed by a formal presentation and public comment period at 6 p.m.

Participants must register in advance through the link provided by the department at nflroads.com/virtualmeetings.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The in-person meeting will take place the following day on Wednesday, February 18. The Florida Department of Transportation will hold this session at the Pablo Creek Regional Library, located at 13295 Beach Blvd. in Jacksonville.

The physical meeting follows the same schedule as the virtual event, with the open house starting at 4:30 p.m. and the presentation beginning at 6 p.m.

Both meetings are designed to allow residents to view project displays and meet with the project team. FDOT is seeking public feedback regarding the proposed for the medians.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.