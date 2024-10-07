Federal assistance for Hurricane Helene exceeds $210 million as FEMA prepares for Milton response

Washington, D.C. — Federal support for survivors of Hurricane Helene has now surpassed $210 million, according to a news release Monday morning from FEMA. FEMA remains focused on coordinating comprehensive recovery efforts across the Southeast, mobilizing resources and personnel to provide immediate and long-term support to those affected, the news release states.

In Florida, FEMA has approved more than $87 million for over 13,000 households, the FEMA news release states. In Georgia, the agency said is has approved more than $31 million for more than 39,000 households.

As FEMA maintains its focus on Helene response and recovery, the agency said is also pre-positioning resources to support local and state response efforts ahead of Hurricane Milton. Milton was upgraded to a category 4 hurricane Monday morning.

“FEMA is fully prepared to respond to the storm’s potential impacts and has already begun staging resources and personnel to support communities in its path,” the news release states. “The agency’s capacity to manage multiple simultaneous disasters ensures that it can continue to prioritize response and recovery efforts for Helene, while also being ready to respond to Milton.”

Residents in the storm’s projected path are urged to stay informed and prepare now.

DeSantis gives latest on Hurricane Milton preparations | Monday, 9:30 a.m. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gave an update Monday morning on the state's preparations for Hurricane Milton after the storm was upgraded to a category 4.

Helene response by the numbers 7,000 = the number of personnel from across the federal workforce deployed in Hurricane Helene response efforts.

= the number of personnel from across the federal workforce deployed in Hurricane Helene response efforts. 15.6 million = the number of meals FEMA has served.

= the number of meals FEMA has served. 13.9 million = the number of liters of water served.

million = the number of liters of water served. 157 = the number of generators deployed to the region.

= the number of generators deployed to the region. 505,000 = the number of tarps given out.

*Source: FEMA

