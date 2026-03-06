Feeding Northeast Florida seeks volunteers to sort donations and distribute food at mobile pantries

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Feeding Northeast Florida is seeking volunteers to join the organization in its efforts to combat hunger. Every hour of service helps provide meals for local neighbors in need.

The organization relies on community members to sort non-perishable goods in its warehouse and provide groceries at mobile pantries. These volunteer opportunities are designed to have a direct impact on the well-being and lives of community residents.

To maintain safety and organization, Feeding Northeast Florida requires all participants to register in advance. Volunteers must sign up for specific opportunities that have available slots in a shift. The organization relies on this volunteer service to complete its daily operations and mission.

Safety guidelines require that all volunteers wear closed-toe and closed-heel footwear. Comfortable shoes that provide protection are mandatory for all shifts. Prohibited footwear includes flip-flops, sandals, and Crocs.

The organization also enforces a dress code for all participants. Volunteers are required to wear shorts of an appropriate length. Clothing items such as tank tops and crop tops are not permitted during volunteer service.

