FEMA begins investigating hurricane damage

FEMA administrators said their inspectors have started visiting people’s homes and taking damage estimates in the wake of Hurricane Helene and Milton.

Action News Jax Shanila Kabir spoke to FEMA officials who said they may be calling from unfamiliar phone numbers and people who applied for assistance should answer those calls.

FEMA assistance issues

Families in Columbia County who were hit by both hurricanes said FEMA inspectors have begun knocking on their doors.

Lake City resident Curtis Thomas says he had severe roof damage, and his septic tank was demolished during Helene. He said an inspector came out on Friday and he is now waiting for damage estimates.

“They just walked around and said they can only take five pictures, which is nonsense. They took those five pictures and took off and I really haven’t seen or heard from them since,” said Thomas.

Action News Jax spoke to Curtis three weeks ago on the day he applied for assistance. He adds his home has had no running water since Helene.

“We’ve come a long way so far and we finally got the roof done two days before Milton came, but the septic tank still needs repairs,” said Thomas.

Right next door, Curtis’s sister Melissa Thomas said she was just denied FEMA assistance. She said she had minor roof and appliance damage and even lost one of her dogs during Helene.

“An inspector came and then about two days later, it said denied. They did offer replacement of food costs or something like that,” said Melissa Thomas.

Both neighbors said FEMA did reach out from phone numbers with unusual area codes.

Curtis Thomas said he originally received a call from Texas, but he still answered.

A FEMA spokesperson told Action News Jax in part:

“The inspectors will call or text applicants to arrange to meet at the home. These communications may come from unfamiliar phone numbers, and it is important that applicants respond so their application can be processed.”

FEMA adds this is because many of the inspectors are coming from out of state and have been assigned to help the families in Florida.

