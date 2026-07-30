Fernandina Beach Harbor Marina redevelopment sparks security concerns among boaters

Jacksonville, Fla. — Fernandina Beach City Commissioners approved a $12.5 million redevelopment of the Fernandina Harbor Marina.

Construction is set to begin in mid-August and is expected to take at least 16 months.

City officials say the project is meant to improve resiliency, the view corridor, marina operations, and access to the riverfront while reducing excess pilings and structures.

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The process will include taking down the infrastructure holding Brett’s Waterway Cafe before dredging and rebuilding the pier.

During construction, A and B docks will be shut down, the marina staff will relocate to the boater’s lounge and the boardwalk from Brett’s northward will be closed. Memorial benches in affected areas will be placed in storage to prevent damage.

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The tentative completion date is Dec. 3, 2027, but Tim Hansen, who owns a yacht docked at the marina, says if the city doesn’t have a good safety plan, that date could be much later.

“What if somebody comes down here during the construction site and falls in or gets hurt?” Hansen said. “One small delay like that can push it four years out.”

Hansen has had his boat docked at Fernandina Beach for a year and a half. He says safety and security are his two major concerns.

“Quite honestly, just in electronics, I mean, here we have over $100,000,” Hansen said. “You hear these reports of, you know, in the middle of the night teenagers or whoever they go in there and they’re maybe intoxicated or whatever, and they go on and vandalize things.”

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Hansen says he’s all for the beautification of the harbor, but there must be someone there at all hours of the day to ensure things go smoothly.

“They say they’re going to be here present all the time, but I’m not sure if that is reality,” Hansen said. “The gates are wide open. Nobody’s there. So you know, if something happens, where is somebody?”

In an email from Fernandina Beach City Manager Jeremiah Glisson, he wrote:

“Security improvements are a part of this marina redevelopment project. Additionally, safety measures are of the utmost importance during this demolition project. The Brett’s facility sits in the heart of our Marina and the marina docks were built around this building. This makes removal very challenging and requires precision and strategic planning to accomplish."

Another city official informed us that media will be welcome to ask further questions at their upcoming meeting Aug. 4.

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