First Alert Weather: Heavy storms at times for the Jacksonville area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — RIGHT NOW: Mix of clouds & sun with temperatures in the 90s outside of areas that have or are having rain; most concentrated storms over W/NW Duval at the moment.

TROPICS: No areas of concern across the Atlantic. Next name: “Cristobal.” Eye on a tropical wave that will move over the Western Atlantic from the east/southeast later next week.

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:

Scattered thunderstorms into Thursday evening with locally heavy rain; partly cloudy later.

Friday will be hot and humid with highs in the 90s, feel-like temperatures of 100+. A few heavy storms will develop in the afternoon and early evening.

Showers and scattered storms will increase over the weekend with temperatures trending “lower” – in the 80s to low 90s.

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TONIGHT: Evening scattered thunderstorm; partly cloudy. Low: 76

FRIDAY: Partly sunny/hot/humid with a few afternoon thunderstorms. High: 96

FRIDAY NIGHT: Evening storm then partly cloudy. Low: 75

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with afternoon showers and storms. High: 93

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. 75/90

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers and storms. 75/91

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers & thunderstorms. 74/93

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, a few afternoon storms. 74/93

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, a few afternoon thunderstorms. 75/93

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