Fernandina Beach nominated for Best Historic Small Town in the U.S.

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — The Isle of Eight Flags is getting some national recognition.

Fernandina Beach is a nominee for one of the country’s Best Historic Small Towns in USA TODAY’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards.

Twenty nominees were chosen by a panel of experts, and those nominees will be narrowed to 10 during the poll.

The nominees have “big histories, making them fun and affordable ways to dive into our nation’s past,” USA TODAY said.

USA TODAY noted that Fernandina is “home to Florida’s oldest lighthouse, which has guided ships for centuries.”

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Visitors can also walk along the waterfront, tour restored mansions, and Fort Clinch

Readers can vote once per day until polls close on Monday, March 30 at noon ET. The winning small towns will be announced on Wednesday, April 8.

Click here to vote in the poll.

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