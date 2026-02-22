Fernandina Beach paid parking: Where to ask questions, get help

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — Paid parking in Fernandina Beach began this week, and the new program is sure to raise questions. To assist the community, the City of Fernandina Beach has announced where representatives of One Parking will be available to help.

Starting Monday, February 23, representatives of One Parking will be located inside the Fernandina Beach Police Department at 1525 Lime Street.

Representatives will be available to answer questions from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday.

If you can’t make it in-person, AI customer support is available 24 hours a day by calling (904) 650-7909.

As a reminder, residents who already have a valid parking permit do not need to scan a QR code or send a text message because the permit is already registered in the system.

