A few Friday showers, on-and-off rain this weekend

Jacksonville, Fla. — The First Alert Weather team is tracking the potential for showers along and east of I-95 this morning.

Showers will shift inland this afternoon.

Onshore winds will be out of the east today at 10-15 mph with gusts to 20 mph. And there is a high risk of rip currents this weekend at local beaches.

Highs will be in the lower to mid-80s.

This weekend, we can expect on-and-off showers with highs in the lower 80s. And showers are likely this Sunday for the Jaguars game.

TROPICS:

Kirk & Leslie will stay far to the east over the Atlantic – no threat to land.

Still watching the Caribbean & Gulf of Mexico for possible long-range, gradual development but *present* indications are the system remains disorganized into at least early next week.

TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, warm. Scattered showers working inland through the day. HIGH: 86

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild. Isolated coastal shower. LOW: 72

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, scattered on-and-off showers. Breezy. 72/82

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, scattered on-and-off showers. Breezy. 73/80

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 70/82

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. A few showers. Breezy. 69/82

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, A few showers. Breezy. 68/81

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated shower. 67/81

