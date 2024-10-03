Dockworkers strike ends as master contract is extended until Jan. 15, ILA union says

The International Longshoremen’s Association said the dockworkers’ strike affecting ports is over.

The ILA said it reached a deal with port operators.

The ILA posted the following statement about its Master Contract on its Facebook page:

“The International Longshoremen’s Association and the United States Maritime Alliance, Ltd. have reached a tentative agreement on wages and have agreed to extend the Master Contract until January 15, 2025 to return to the bargaining table to negotiate all other outstanding issues. Effective immediately, all current job actions will cease and all work covered by the Master Contract will resume.”

Joint Statement Regarding Master Contract The International Longshoremen’s Association and the United States Maritime... Posted by International Longshoremen's Association on Thursday, October 3, 2024

The strike will end while the two sides return to the bargaining table to work on a long-term contract.

This is a developing story. Action News Jax will have the latest updates as they become available.

