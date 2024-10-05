FHP: 15-year-old killed, 3 teens severely injured in Friday night crash on JTB

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 15-year-old boy was killed, and three other teenagers were seriously injured in a crash on J. Turner Butler Boulevard (JTB) Friday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

Troopers reported that the crash happened around 10 p.m. Friday as three vehicles—a Lexus GS, a Dodge Charger, and a Genesis GV70—were traveling westbound on JTB at Southside Boulevard. According to the FHP report, the Lexus struck the Dodge Charger, which then crashed into the Genesis.

The impact reportedly caused the Lexus to roll multiple times, and one of the passengers was thrown from the vehicle. That passenger, a 15-year-old boy from Jacksonville, was killed in the crash.

The driver of the Lexus, a 16-year-old boy from Jacksonville, was seriously injured, along with two other passengers in the Lexus—a 15-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy—both also sustained serious injuries.

The driver of the Dodge Charger, identified as a 27-year-old man from Middleburg, suffered only minor injuries, according to the troopers. The driver of the Genesis, a 51-year-old woman from Jacksonville, also had minor injuries.

The crash resulted in the shutdown of all westbound lanes of JTB near Belfort Road for several hours while authorities worked the scene. The lanes have since reopened.

FHP said the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Charges are currently pending a Traffic Homicide investigation.

