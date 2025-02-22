FHP: Hastings woman killed after falling off of truck in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — A 26-year-old woman from Hastings died after falling off of a truck on Friday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

According to the report, the woman was sitting in the bed of a truck while it drove on Yelvington Road around 5:30 p.m.

The woman then tried to crawl through the passenger side window while the truck was still moving.

She fell and struck the pavement.

FHP identified the driver as a 39-year-old man from East Palatka.

