FHP: Hit-and-run crash on I-95 sparks investigation, driver flees scene

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol reported a hit-and-run incident on I-95 involving a pickup truck and an SUV, that left one driver fleeing the scene Sunday morning.

According to FHP, at approximately 11:47 AM, vehicle 1 (V01), identified as a pickup truck, was traveling southbound in the inside travel lane on I-95 near Emerson St. Vehicle 2 (V02), a sport utility vehicle, was traveling northbound in the outside travel lane.

During the incident, the left rear wheel of V01 separated and rolled over the concrete barrier, entering the northbound lanes. The driver of V02 was unable to avoid the wheel, resulting in a collision between the front of V02 and the wheel. As a result of the collision, V01 became disabled in the inside travel lane.

In a surprising turn of events, the driver of V01 fled the scene on foot after the crash. The Florida Highway Patrol is currently conducting an investigation to determine the identity and whereabouts of the driver.

No injuries were reported for the driver of V01. However, the driver of V02, a 29-year-old female from Fort Benning, Georgia, sustained minor injuries. A 5-year-old female passenger in V02 also escaped the incident without injuries.

The Florida Highway Patrol is actively seeking any information regarding the driver of V01 and encourages anyone with relevant details to come forward. The investigation into the incident is ongoing, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

