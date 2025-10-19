FHP: Hit-and-run leaves teen critically injured in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — An 18-year-old man from Interlachen was critically hurt after getting hit by a red pickup truck Saturday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said it happened just before 11 p.m. on Silver Lake Drive, near Geck Road.

The driver of a red pickup truck heading west hit the man, then took off without stopping.

The Florida Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s help to find the red pickup, which may have damage to its front right side.

Anyone with information about the crash or the driver is asked to call FHP at *347 or 904-359-6572.

The investigation is ongoing.

