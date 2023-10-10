FHP: Motorcycle collision claims life of young woman in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A collision involving a motorcycle and a Dodge minivan resulted in the loss of a 22-year-old woman’s life, as reported by the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

The incident unfolded at approximately 7:30 p.m. on October 9, at the intersection of Blanding Boulevard and Sauterne Drive.

According to the official FHP press release, the motorcycle, operated by a 22-year-old female Jacksonville resident, was heading southbound on Blanding Boulevard. Simultaneously, a Dodge minivan was executing a right turn onto Sauterne Drive.

The motorcycle then reportedly collided with the passenger side of the minivan during the attempted turn. The impact of the crash was reportedly severe, and the motorcyclist sustained fatal injuries as a result.

First responders from the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department arrived at the scene, providing immediate medical aid. However, despite their efforts, the young woman’s injuries proved fatal. Her identity has not been disclosed pending notification of her next of kin. Notably, she was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

The driver of the Dodge minivan, a 32-year-old man also from Jacksonville, escaped the collision without any injuries. Both drivers were alone in their vehicles, and there were no passengers involved in the incident.

The Florida Highway Patrol is conducting a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision.

As the investigation continues, authorities will examine factors such as the speed of the vehicles, any potential impairment, and other contributing factors that may have led to this accident.

