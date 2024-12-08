FHP report reveals details of crash that closed Shands Bridge on Saturday

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A St. Augustine woman was seriously hurt in a crash that closed the Shands Bridge for hours on Saturday.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 44-year-old woman was driving east on SR-16 around 12:39 p.m. Meanwhile, a tractor-trailer was driving west.

The woman “failed to maintain a single lane.”

As a result, the left front fender of her pickup truck hit the left front fender of the semi.

The woman was taken to the Orange Park Medical Center with serious injuries.

The semi driver was uninjured.

According to the report, the investigation is pending.

