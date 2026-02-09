FHP responding to deadly crash on I-10 near Lane Avenue in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that happened on Interstate 10 near Lane Avenue on Monday afternoon.

FHP said westbound lanes are blocked due to the crash.

The call about the crash came in around 2:18 p.m., FHP said.

Action News Jax is working to get more details on how the crash happened and will update this story when that information becomes available.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.