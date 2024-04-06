Fighting childhood cancer: 3rd Annual ‘Digger Day’ in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Kids are digging through the dirt with local construction crews in an effort to raise money for cancer research.

It’s part of the “Digger Day” in St. Johns County -- benefitting the child cancer fund.

It’s a day to give children with cancer a sense of normalcy.

Annette Berretta’s daughter Valerie was diagnosed with Osteosarcoma in 2021 before later having to have her leg amputated as a result.

“I had to immediately stop working and my husband had to take care of all of our financial issues,” Berretta said.

Now, Valerie is a cancer survivor, digging her heels in for the fight against cancer on day, one year, and one “Digger Day” at a time.

“It’s just great to see smiles on their face,” Ryan Schmitt, CEO of Petticoat-Schmitt Construction said.

The annual “Digger Day” event is held by Petticoat-Schmitt Construction and other community groups to give children with cancer a chance to escape their everyday battle.

And while the event serves to provide a good time and a break from the battle against cancer, for many of these kids out here today, it also raises funds for an important cause with the Child Cancer Fund.

“We are down in the trenches with the families, help them with putting food on the table, getting to treatment with gas cards... we have a tutoring program,” Carla Montgomery, Executive Director of Child Cancer Fund said.

Between this year and last, the group raised $99,300, just shy of $100K.

At Saturday’s event, a generous stranger donated $700.

Because of the community’s generosity, the Child Cancer Fund can continue those life-changing services to children.

