Movie screening honors International Holocaust Remembrance Day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jewish Community Alliance will host a special screening of “Traces, Voices of the Second Generation” on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

The event marks International Holocaust Remembrance Day and aims to shed light on the stories of Holocaust survivors’ children.

After the screening, there will be a Q&A session with the producers and directors.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The event will be at the Jewish Community Alliance on San Jose Boulevard.

Everyone is welcome to attend, but an RSVP is required by January 25.

To sign up, visit jewishjacksonville.org/upcoming-events.

