Fire in Baker County kills 4 people, 2 dogs

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — Baker County Sheriff’s Office responded to a structure fire with major injuries and fatalities.

Baker County Rescue was called to 1400 OC Home Road. It took nine minutes for fire rescue to arrive to the home.

At around 8:31 a.m. a man and a female were taken to UF Shands Hospital and were in critical condition.

According to BCSO, three more people were pulled out of the home, one adult and 2 children. All of them died on scene.

Later on another child was found dead.

Two dogs were also found dead.

Bureau of Fire and Arson Explosive is investigating. There were also several rescue and brush fire units that were called over.

First responders also suffered minor injuries.

According to police it took less than an hour to put put the fire. The home is a total loss.

Sheriff Scotty Rhoden says this touches their county in a tragic way. One of the victims was a correctional officer with BCSO.

