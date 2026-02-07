Fire crews respond to brush fire near Publix on Jacksonville’s Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A brush fire burned for hours near a busy shopping area on Jacksonville’s Westside on Tuesday, prompting a response from Jacksonville Fire and Rescue.

Crews were called to a wooded area along Normandy Boulevard, directly next to a Publix grocery store. Thick smoke from the fire could be seen from nearly a mile away and lingered in the area as firefighters worked to contain the flames.

Video from the scene showed thick smoke filling the air near the store as firefighters worked in the nearby woods.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

One shopper said she was surprised when she arrived and noticed the smoke outside the grocery store.

“Why right here and what is going on?” shopper Christina Sparks said.

She added that the situation was concerning to her because of the location.

“There’s been a lot of drug issues and homeless people around here so they might be taken over the woods or something like that,” Sparks said.

That claim has not been confirmed by officials, and authorities have not released information about what caused the fire.

It’s not clear what caused this fire or whether there are any structures in that wooded area. What we do know right now is that there have been no reports of any injuries.

We’ll continue to keep you updated as soon as we learn more.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.