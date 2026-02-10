Fire at Fernandina Beach gifts, interior design store closes portion of 8th Street

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — A fire at Isola Home, 303 S 8th St, Fernandina Beach, has closed a portion of the roadway Tuesday morning. The Fernandina Beach Police Department said at about 10 a.m. that 8th Street was closed between Beech and Elm streets.

Drivers should find alternative routes, police said.

