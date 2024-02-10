Fire Rescue searching for missing boaters in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla — The St. Johns County Fire Rescue is searching for two individuals who became separated from a small boat located in a Hastings pond.

The St. Johns County Fire Rescue and several other agencies are currently searching for two missing individuals in the 900 block of George Miller Road.

Missing boaters

