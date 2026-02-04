Firefighters monitoring woods fire in Northwest Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is responding to a woods fire in Northwest Jacksonville.

It’s happening near New Kings Road and Edgewood Avenue.

JFRD said the “fire is under control, but crews remain on scene to ensure that hot spots do not reignite.”

Firefighters are urging “caution with anything that can cause sparks outdoors” as conditions are very dry at the moment.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.