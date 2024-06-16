Firehouse Subs up for USA TODAY’s best sandwich

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Firehouse Subs, a Jacksonville-founded sandwich chain, has been nominated for USA TODAY’s best sandwich.

It was founded in the River City in 1994 by two former firefighter brothers.

USA TODAY emphasized the chain’s hot sandwiches, including the Hook and Ladder and Fire House Hero.

Other places up for the honor with a location in our area are Chicken Salad Chick, Jason’s Deli, Jersey Mike’s Subs, Jimmy John’s, Newk’s Eatery, Panera Bread, Quizno’s, and Subway.

