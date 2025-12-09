FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: All I-95 southbound lanes closed near Florida-Georgia line due to crash

KINGSLAND, Ga. — 6:15 AM: All southbound lanes of traffic are closed Tuesday morning on Interstate 95 due to a tractor trailer crash near the Florida, Georgia line. The crash occurred near St. Marys Road in Kingsland and it blocking all lanes on I-95 SB.

