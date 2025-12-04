FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC ⚠️ All lanes closed at Old St. Augustine, Losco roads due to crash near Mandarin

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — 4:30 AM: All lanes of traffic are closed Thursday morning at Old St. Augustine and Losco roads due to a single-vehicle crash. The vehicle struck a concrete traffic pole resulting in traffic signals and powerlines falling in the roadway, a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office news release states.

All lanes of Old St. Augustine Road between the 11020 block and 11100 block are closed.

There is limited access to the nearby businesses near this intersection including the Old St. Augustine Plaza and Mandarin Central Shopping Center.

Traffic in this location is closed until further notice as "traffic signals for the intersection have no power and are inoperable at this time," the news release states.

JEA and the Department of Transportation are responding to the scene to stabilize the pole and attach wires and signals, the release states.

No serious injuries were reported, the release states.

