First Alert Traffic: Crash causing major delays in Jacksonville at I-295, Blanding Blvd.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — 8:15 AM: A crash on Interstate 295 W at Blanding Boulevard is causing significant delays Thursday morning. The wreck occurred before the Buckman Bridge near the area where I 295 and Blanding merge.

Bethany Reese is in the First Alert Traffic Center with live updates here: >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.