First Alert Traffic: Crash into power pole, downed power line closes Nassau County roadway

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — 6:30 a.m.: A traffic crash Monday morning involving a vehicle and a power pole has resulted in a low-hanging active power line at the intersection of William Burgess Boulevard and Nicholas Cuthina Road.

As a result of the crash, approximately 200 yards of William Burgess Boulevard is restricted to one lane, and Nicholas Cuthina Road will remain closed until further notice, Nassau County Sheriff’s Office said.

Florida Power & Light (FPL) has announced that a crew will arrive at approximately 9 a.m. Monday to assess the damage and begin repairs. There is no estimated time for when the power line will be fully restored, Nassau County Sheriff’s Office said.

Drivers in the area are advised to seek alternative routes while repairs are underway, as traffic disruptions are expected to continue until the situation is resolved.

