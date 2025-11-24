FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC⚠️ | Crashes on both sides near Dames Point bridge causing major delays

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — 7:30 AM: Two accidents during a foggy Monday morning commute near the Dames Points Bridge is causing significant delays. The first crash is in the area coming off of the bridge heading north at Heckscher Drive.

The second crash is on the opposite side causing more significant delays heading south toward the bridge.

