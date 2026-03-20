UPDATE: Bradford County roads closed due to smoke, multiple crashes

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. — UPDATE: NW County Road 225 is closed at NW 193rd Street and County Road 229 due to heavy smoke andthree traffic crashes, according to Bradford County Sheriff Gordon Smith.

Deputies are blocking off the area and drivers should avoid the area and use alternate routes.

Bradford County Fire Chief Ben Carter said the smoke is from a permitted burn on a nearby property and all three crashes are minor.

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