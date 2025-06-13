First Alert Weather: Afternoon storms & climbing temperatures

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A cloudy morning will turn into another hot and humid day.

Some areas in Baker, Union and Bradford Counties got 2-3″ of rain on Thursday.

Locally heavy downpours of rain and storms return Friday afternoon. The focus for storms will be near Hwy 301 and I-95.

Storms return each day this weekend, including Father’s Day.

Rain chance goes down next week, and with less rain, temps get even hotter

TODAY: Partly Sunny & Hot, Scattered Afternoon Storms. High: 91

Partly Sunny & Hot, Scattered Afternoon Storms. High: 91 TONIGHT: Shower Early, Partly Cloudy. Low: 73

Shower Early, Partly Cloudy. Low: 73 SAT: Partly Cloudy, A Few Afternoon Storms. 73/91

Partly Cloudy, A Few Afternoon Storms. 73/91 SUN: Partly Sunny, A Few Afternoon Storms. 73/92

Partly Sunny, A Few Afternoon Storms. 73/92 MON: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Storms. 74/93

Partly Cloudy, Isolated Storms. 74/93 TUE: Partly Sunny, Isolated Storms. 74/93

Partly Sunny, Isolated Storms. 74/93 WED: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Storms. 74/94

Partly Cloudy, Isolated Storms. 74/94 THU: Partly Sunny, Isolated Storms. 75/95

