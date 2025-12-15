First Alert Weather: Another chilly night before a gradual warm-up

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

Monday afternoon temperatures are cold for our standards. Temperatures range from the low 40s in Southeast Georgia to the mid-50s in Putnam County.

Inland Georgia will freeze Monday night again, but temperatures will be quite a bit warmer for north Florida.

Upper 30s/low 40s for the Jacksonville metro and areas south, with a light freeze expected for far inland north Florida. Frost is likely when temperatures fall to freezing.

We gradually warm through the remainder of this week. Lower 60s return Tuesday afternoon and are nearing 70 by Wednesday.

The only shot of measurable rain over the next week will be Thursday night/early Friday morning with a few showers.

Christmas week looks warmer than average across much of the lower 48.

First Alert 7-Day Forecast

TONIGHT: Becoming mostly clear and cold. LOW: 34 (20s in SE GA)

TOMORROW: Inland frost/freeze, mostly sunny and warmer. HIGH: 63

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. 45/69

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer, a few showers at night. 52/73

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. 55/71

SATURDAY: Cool morning, mostly sunny and nice. 43/72

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. 53/75

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. 54/73

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.