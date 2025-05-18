First Alert Weather: Another hot day with late day storms for Georgia

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Sunday morning will start warm, with temperatures in the 70s across most neighborhoods.

Highs will return to the lower and mid-90s, with “feels like” temperatures nearing 100 degrees.

Most of the day will be dry, but a few late-day showers are expected across southeast Georgia between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The near-record heat continues the next few days before a cold front on Wednesday.

TODAY: Partly cloudy and hot with late day showers/storms for SE GA. HIGH: 95 (Record: 96 - 1899)

Partly cloudy and hot with late day showers/storms for SE GA. HIGH: 95 (Record: 96 - 1899) TONIGHT: Rain ending, partly cloudy and mild. LOW: 69

Rain ending, partly cloudy and mild. LOW: 69 MONDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and hot. 69/97 (Record: 97 - 1960)

Partly to mostly sunny and hot. 69/97 (Record: 97 - 1960) TUESDAY: Partly sunny. 70/94 (Record: 99 - 1962)

Partly sunny. 70/94 (Record: 99 - 1962) WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated shower/storm. 70/93 (Record: 99 - 1938)

Partly cloudy, isolated shower/storm. 70/93 (Record: 99 - 1938) THURSDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. 68/87

Partly to mostly sunny. 68/87 FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. 63/86

Mostly sunny. 63/86 SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 62/87

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.