First Alert Weather: Areas of fog early, Warm week ahead

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning temperatures are in the 50s with areas of fog, low clouds, and mist.
- The sky will be mostly cloudy this morning before more sunshine this afternoon.
- Highs today will be in the lower 70s.
- Some areas of fog are possible Tuesday morning with temperatures in the 40s and 50s.
- Some places will near 80 degrees by Wednesday.
- Our next chance of rain arrives Sunday with an isolated shower ahead of a cold front.
TODAY: AM fog, clouds early, then partly sunny HIGH: 73
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cool with some fog. LOW: 50
TUESDAY: AM fog. Partly sunny. 50/75
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. 54/78 (Record: 82 - 2007)
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. 56/78 (Record: 82 - 2005)
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. 57/78 (Record: 83 - 1974)
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. 58/79
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower. 50/65
WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS
Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:
Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs
ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area
LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast
INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood
SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️