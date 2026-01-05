First Alert Weather: Areas of fog early, Warm week ahead

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning temperatures are in the 50s with areas of fog, low clouds, and mist.

The sky will be mostly cloudy this morning before more sunshine this afternoon.

Highs today will be in the lower 70s.

Some areas of fog are possible Tuesday morning with temperatures in the 40s and 50s.

Some places will near 80 degrees by Wednesday.

Our next chance of rain arrives Sunday with an isolated shower ahead of a cold front.

TODAY: AM fog, clouds early, then partly sunny HIGH: 73

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cool with some fog. LOW: 50

TUESDAY: AM fog. Partly sunny. 50/75

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. 54/78 (Record: 82 - 2007)

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. 56/78 (Record: 82 - 2005)

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. 57/78 (Record: 83 - 1974)

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. 58/79

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower. 50/65

