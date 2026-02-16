First Alert Weather: Back to dry weather this week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

After much-needed rain Sunday afternoon & evening, NE Florida & SE Ga. will go back to dry this week with a steady warming trend.

Cool tonight with lows in the 40s, then highs reach the mid 70s tomorrow, then 80-85 Wed. through Sat.

A cold front will move into the area late Saturday with a few showers into early Sunday, but not much rainfall with this next front. But temps. will cool with highs in the 80s Saturday, but cooling to near 70 Sunday & the low 60s by Monday.

Very high pollen counts throughout this week.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Clearing. Low: 45

Clearing. Low: 45 TUESDAY: Mostly sunny & nice. High: 74

Mostly sunny & nice. High: 74 TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 50

Partly cloudy. Low: 50 WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, rather warm. High: 79

Partly cloudy, rather warm. High: 79 THURSDAY: Partly sunny. 55/80

Partly sunny. 55/80 FRIDAY: Partly sunny. 59/84

Partly sunny. 59/84 SATURDAY: Partly sunny with a late-day shower. 59/83

Partly sunny with a late-day shower. 59/83 SUNDAY: A shower early then becoming partly sunny. 57/70

A shower early then becoming partly sunny. 57/70 MONDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy & cooler. 38/63

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast