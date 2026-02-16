First Alert Weather: Back to dry weather this week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- After much-needed rain Sunday afternoon & evening, NE Florida & SE Ga. will go back to dry this week with a steady warming trend.
- Cool tonight with lows in the 40s, then highs reach the mid 70s tomorrow, then 80-85 Wed. through Sat.
- A cold front will move into the area late Saturday with a few showers into early Sunday, but not much rainfall with this next front. But temps. will cool with highs in the 80s Saturday, but cooling to near 70 Sunday & the low 60s by Monday.
- Very high pollen counts throughout this week.
WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS
Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:
Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs
First Alert 7-day Forecast:
- TONIGHT: Clearing. Low: 45
- TUESDAY: Mostly sunny & nice. High: 74
- TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 50
- WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, rather warm. High: 79
- THURSDAY: Partly sunny. 55/80
- FRIDAY: Partly sunny. 59/84
- SATURDAY: Partly sunny with a late-day shower. 59/83
- SUNDAY: A shower early then becoming partly sunny. 57/70
- MONDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy & cooler. 38/63
ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area