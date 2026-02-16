Local

First Alert Weather: Back to dry weather this week

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

  • After much-needed rain Sunday afternoon & evening, NE Florida & SE Ga. will go back to dry this week with a steady warming trend. 
  • Cool tonight with lows in the 40s, then highs reach the mid 70s tomorrow, then 80-85 Wed. through Sat.
  • A cold front will move into the area late Saturday with a few showers into early Sunday, but not much rainfall with this next front.  But temps. will cool with highs in the 80s Saturday, but cooling to near 70 Sunday & the low 60s by Monday.
  • Very high pollen counts throughout this week.

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

  • TONIGHT: Clearing. Low: 45
  • TUESDAY: Mostly sunny & nice. High: 74
  • TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 50
  • WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, rather warm.  High: 79
  • THURSDAY: Partly sunny.  55/80
  • FRIDAY: Partly sunny.  59/84
  • SATURDAY: Partly sunny with a late-day shower. 59/83
  • SUNDAY: A shower early then becoming partly sunny. 57/70
  • MONDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy & cooler. 38/63

