First Alert Weather: Beautiful weekend ahead of a nice Christmas week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

Saturday morning is chilly with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Some patchy frost is likely inland. This is the coldest morning over the next week.

temperatures in the

There may be some patchy dense fog Sunday morning, but otherwise it will be a nice day with highs in the low 70s under a mix of sunshine and passing clouds.

Winter begins Sunday with the winter solstice.

Monday will be windy and a touch cooler. A coastal shower or two isn’t out of the question for Monday, but most spots will stay completely dry.

Expect moderate temperatures in the lower and middle 70s through Christmas, with cool mornings near 50 degrees. Dry weather prevails.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and nice. HIGH: 69

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with some late-night fog. LOW: 42

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. 42/72

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and windy. 50/67

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. 52/73

CHRISTMAS EVE: Mostly sunny. 50/73

CHRISTMAS DAY: Partly cloudy. 50/73

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. 50/77

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️