FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Beautiful weekend ahead

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Notes from the First Alert Weather team:

  • Saturday morning temperatures are cool in the upper 40s under clear skies.
  • Saturday will feature full sunshine and highs rising into the lower and middle 60s.
  • Saturday night will be cold with a light inland freeze by early Sunday morning. Low temperatures will be around 32 inland, and in the middle to upper 30s along/east of 95, where some patchy frost is likely.
  • Sunday will be slightly warmer with middle 60s and abundant sunshine.
  • A warming trend continues with highs approaching 80 by mid-week.
  • We are dry through much of the upcoming week, with some potential for rain from a cold front by the end of the week/weekend.
  • Severe to extreme drought, and wildfire risk, continues.

First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:

SATURDAY: Sunny. HIGH: 62

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear and cold. LOW: 34 (light inland freeze)

SUNDAY: AM Frost/Freeze, Sunny. 34/65

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. 40/68

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. 42/73

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. 49/78

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. 52/74

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy, a few showers late. 53/77

